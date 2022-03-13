UrduPoint.com

IGP Gives Keys To 46 Vehicles, 10 Motorbikes To Rightful Owners

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IGP gives keys to 46 vehicles, 10 motorbikes to rightful owners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Islamabad Police busted a notorious Shani Gang by arresting six of its active members besides recovering 46 vehicles and 10 motorbikes worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has handed over the keys of recovered vehicles to the rightful owners during a ceremony held at police line headquarters on Sunday. DIG Operations Malik Awais Ahmad, SSP Investigation Syed Ali Akbar Shah were also present at the occasion.

After assuming the charge as IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas had strengthened the AVLC and provided extra strength so the AVLC can work inefficiently manner and curb car and bike lifting incidents in the city.

The AVLC, following the directions of the capital police chief, has evolved a comprehensive strategy to bar car theft from Federal capital and to recover stolen vehicles. He said the AVLC of Islamabad police, led by Inspector Liaquat Ali Malik, have carried out a raid and held six active members of the notorious Shani Gang.

46 stolen vehicles and 10 motorbikes of different make were recovered from their possession.

The detained members of the dangerous car lifting gang have been identified as Arslan Sajid alias Shani, Basit, Masood, Muhammad Riasat, Niaz Ali, and Aijaz Ahmad against whom cases were registered.

The gang members were involved in lifting vehicles from the precincts of police stations Kohsar, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Secretariat, Bani Gala, Margalla, Karachi Company, and Ramna. The spokesman mentioned that the gang members used to roam in streets of posh sectors of the capital to select the cars and later on pilfer the vehicles. He also informed the detained car lifters were habitual and sent to jail by police earlier as well.

It is worth mentioning that the AVLC had also recovered 20 vehicles that were returned to their actual owners.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Incharge AVLC Inspector Liaqat Ali and his whole team and awarded them with cash rewards and commendation certificates. The IGP also invites the whole team to tea to encourage them.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Jail Arslan Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Bani Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

9 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

17 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

18 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

18 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>