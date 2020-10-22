IGP KP reshuffles five police officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday reshuffled five police officers in the public interest with immediate effect

According to a notification issued by the Office of the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday, District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Syed Ashfaq Sarwar PSP (BS-18) has been directed to report at Central Police Office (CPO) for proceeding on 28th Senior Management Course commencing from October 26, 2020 while Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Establishment KP, Kashif Zulfiar PSP (BS-18) has been transferred and posted as DPO Haripur.

Similarly, Zahoor Babar PSP (BS-18), who was awaiting posting at Central Police Office (CPO) has been posted as AIG Establishment KP while Director Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Abbas Majeed Marwar PSP (BS-18) has been transferred and posted as Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar replacing Waseem Ahmad Khalil SP (BS-18), who has been posted as SSP Coordination CCP Peshawar against an existing vacancy.