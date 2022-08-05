UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders To Accelerate Intelligence Based Operation Against Criminals In Kacha Area

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

IGP orders to accelerate intelligence based operation against criminals in Kacha area

MULTAN, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) ::Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, ordered officials to speed up intelligence-based operation against criminals in Kacha area of Rajanpur.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting at South Punjab Police Office here on Friday.

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq gave briefing to IGP on the security arrangements made during Muharram and ongoing operation against the criminal gangs in Rajanpur Kacha area of South Punjab.

He ordered police officials to ensure provision of essential equipment and modern weapons including bullet proof jackets to the personnel deployed in the Kacha operation area as safety of officials and personnel was top priority.

He directed to coordinate with other forces if needed for operation in river area of Kacha.

He ordered providing best facilities to the officers and jawans participating in the ongoing operation in Kacha.

He directed police to play their effective role in ongoing government activities to help the flood affected people.

Mr Faisal asked officials to continue effective measures in consultation with all stakeholders to maintain law and order during Muharram.

He ordered to take strict action over attempt to spread religious hatred under zero tolerance and police teams to continue regular search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations in sensitive districts.

IGP directed police officials to take all pre- measures for the foolproof security of main processions and majalis of Ashura day and officers must to go into the field.

He asked the senior to take care of the basic needs of the force posted on duty.

Earlier, Inspector General Faisal Shahkar arrived at South Punjab Police Office.

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq welcomed him.

A stipulated armed squad paid salutations to IGP upon his arrival.

Regional Police Officer Multan Rafat Mukhtar Raja, CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haider, AIG Discipline Imran Shoukat, DPO Khanewal Jalil Imran and others were present.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Flood Law And Order Khanewal Rajanpur Criminals All Government Best Top Muharram

Recent Stories

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says ..

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says Chitrangda Singh

13 minutes ago
 PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

2 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

3 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

3 hours ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.