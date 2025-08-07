IGP pays glowing tribute to martyred Head Constable Iftikhar Sindhu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has paid glowing tribute to Punjab Police head constable, who embraced martyrdom while performing his duty with unwavering courage.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab Police, Head Constable Iftikhar Sindhu was martyred during a fierce exchange of fire with dacoits in the Daska area of Sialkot.

Two dacoits were also killed during the encounter.

Dr. Usman expressed profound grief over the loss and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He said that the sacrifice of the martyred officer will always be remembered as a symbol of bravery and dedication.

"In this moment of sorrow, the Punjab Police stand shoulder to shoulder with the martyr’s family. Their welfare and well-being will be ensured at all levels," the IG Punjab affirmed.