IGP says Police Khidmat Counters at hospitals to be made more active

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the Police Khidmat Counters, established in hospitals, will be made more active.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the provincial health ministers on the occasion of a visit to the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Office Lawrence Road here on Saturday. He said that joint measures will be taken to solve the public health problems, faced by the transgender community in collaboration with the health department.

He said that with the cooperation of the health department,facility of health screening including diagnosis of aids and other important tests will be provided to transgenders community. He said that the Punjab Police will play an active role in beautifying the wards of cancer patients.

IG Punjab said that health screening of police employees with third dose of hepatitis vaccination will be completed soon.

He said that has re-conduct of health screening and psychological profiling of police employees in collaboration with the health department will be completed.

IG Punjab said that the collaboration of Police Lines Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh with King Edward Medical College will continue, police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital will provide the best medical facilities to police employees and their families.

As per details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique. The support of the Health Department, matters of mutual interest including the health welfare of the police employees were considered.

During the meeting, health welfare of police employees and other issues were discussed in detail.

Senior police officers including DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations, ASP Shahrabano Naqvi were also present on the occasion.