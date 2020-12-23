UrduPoint.com
IHC Adjourns Bail Plea Of Accused Faisal Shaheen In Judge Video Leak Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:28 PM

IHC adjourns bail plea of accused Faisal Shaheen in judge video leak case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing without further proceedings on the bail plea of judge video scandal accused Faisal Shaheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing without further proceedings on the bail plea of judge video scandal accused Faisal Shaheen.

A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition.

The petitioner's lawyer said he could not appear before the court this day due to engagements in the Supreme Court.

After this, the court adjourned hearing without the further proceedings.

More Stories From Pakistan

