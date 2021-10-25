IHC directs CDA to stop operation in sector E-12

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stayed CDA's operation for evacuation of land in sector E-12 till the payments of compensations to the affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stayed CDA's operation for evacuation of land in sector E-12 till the payments of compensations to the affectees.

Petitioner's lawyer Kashif Malik Advocates adopted the stance that this court had given a historical judgment to ensure payments to the affectees.

However, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had challenged the decision before the top court.

On the other hand, the civic body was evacuating lands from residents without paying compensations.

The court sought comments from chairman CDA besides ordering to stop operation in sector E-12 and adjourned the case till next date.