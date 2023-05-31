ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended protective bails of deposed prime minister and PTI's Chairman Imran Khan in eight cases including Al-Qadir Trust and instructed him to approach the relevant courts for further relief.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the bail petitions of PTI's chairman Imran Khan who appeared before the bench amid foolproof security arrangements.

Imran Khan's lawyer Khawaja Harris prayed the court to grant protective bail to his client till June 8, in Al-Qadir Trust case. To which, the NAB prosecutor said that the PTI's chief could move the bail petition to accountability court as he had been there on this day earlier.

The prosecutor, however, prayed the court to grant two or three days to PTI's chairman to get bail from the relevant court.

The bench extended the protective bail of PTI's chief for three days and asked him to approach the accountability court within the said time period.

Meanwhile, the same bench also extended the protective bail of Imran Khan for ten days in six cases, which were registered after May 9, by various police stations.

The court also directed him to approach the trial courts during the said time period.

The Islamabad police produced its report regarding the FIRs against the former prime minister.

It said that a total of six cases were registered against Imran Khan after May 9, in police stations of the Federal capital.

Similarly, the two-member bench also extended interim bail of Imran Khan for ten days in section-144 case registered by Margala Police Station and instructed him to join the investigation within said time period.

Imran Khan's lawyer adopted the stance that they did not want to go F-8 Kachehri due to security issues and prayed the IHC's bench to hear the bails cases itself.

Additional Attorney General informed the court that the lower courts would be shifted to the new complex till June 6.

The court instructed that the cases would be heard in judicial complex Islamabad if the F-8 Kachehri was not shifted to the new building.

Earlier, the registrar office IHC rejected the request of PTI's lawyers seeking permission for entry of three vehicles of Imran Khan in premises of IHC.

The lawyers stated that the vehicles of Imran Khan should be allowed to enter in premises due to security issues.

Imran Khan arrived from Lahore to Islamabad along with his wife Bushra Bibi to appear before the IHC.