IHC Imposes Fine On Woman For Submitting False Info Regarding Her Sister-in-law's Abduction

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 08:17 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a woman for filing a petition based on false information about the abduction of her sister-in-law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a woman for filing a petition based on false information about the abduction of her sister-in-law.

The woman against whom the petition was filed appeared in the court and stated that she had gone to Chiniot to meet her parents of her own free will.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the petition of a female citizen Aiman Javeria, who had approached the court on the alleged abduction of her sister-in-law Azza Bibi.

Federal Police DSP Legal Sajid Cheema and others appeared in the court.

They presented the missing woman Azza Bibi in the court and also submitted a report in this regard. The report stated that the petitioner has approached the Islamabad and Lahore High Courts in the same case. Azza Bibi stated in the court that she had gone to Chiniot to meet her parents and wanted to stay with them.

The Islamabad High Court dismissed the petition, imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner for providing false information. A woman named Aiman Javeria had requested for the recovery of her sister-in-law Azza Bibi and claimed that she had been abducted.

