- Home
- Pakistan
- IHC imposes fine on woman for submitting false info regarding her sister-in-law's abduction
IHC Imposes Fine On Woman For Submitting False Info Regarding Her Sister-in-law's Abduction
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 08:17 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a woman for filing a petition based on false information about the abduction of her sister-in-law
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a woman for filing a petition based on false information about the abduction of her sister-in-law.
The woman against whom the petition was filed appeared in the court and stated that she had gone to Chiniot to meet her parents of her own free will.
Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the petition of a female citizen Aiman Javeria, who had approached the court on the alleged abduction of her sister-in-law Azza Bibi.
Federal Police DSP Legal Sajid Cheema and others appeared in the court.
They presented the missing woman Azza Bibi in the court and also submitted a report in this regard. The report stated that the petitioner has approached the Islamabad and Lahore High Courts in the same case. Azza Bibi stated in the court that she had gone to Chiniot to meet her parents and wanted to stay with them.
The Islamabad High Court dismissed the petition, imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner for providing false information. A woman named Aiman Javeria had requested for the recovery of her sister-in-law Azza Bibi and claimed that she had been abducted.
Recent Stories
UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, Shahdara Passport Office
PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for torrential rains in Rawalpindi
Grand operation announced against encroachments on water channels in Abbottabad
Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliamentary standing committees: At ..
Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse incident
Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..
PDMA DG visits Nullah Leh to review measures to cope with flooding
CM vows to adopt Japanese waste treatment technology in Punjab
Pakistani siblings mark UN WHD-2025 with heart-wrenching plea for Gaza’s child ..
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to NADRA Center, passport office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, Shahdara Passport Office26 seconds ago
-
PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for torrential rains in Rawalpindi27 seconds ago
-
Grand operation announced against encroachments on water channels in Abbottabad29 seconds ago
-
Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliamentary standing committees: Attorney General30 seconds ago
-
Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse incident32 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visits historic ‘Red Stone Building’ of Yokohama, Japa ..5 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG visits Nullah Leh to review measures to cope with flooding5 minutes ago
-
CM vows to adopt Japanese waste treatment technology in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Pakistani siblings mark UN WHD-2025 with heart-wrenching plea for Gaza’s children6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to NADRA Center, passport office6 minutes ago
-
KP Health Dept ramps up medical response in flood-hit districts2 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive to begin from September 1, HPV vaccination from September 152 minutes ago