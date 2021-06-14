UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Comments In Case Against Two CDA Members

Mon 14th June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from respondents in a petition challenging the appointment of member planning and member engineering in Capital Development Authority (CDA) on deputation basis.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC heard the case filed by Director General Design, CDA Ayaz Khan.

CDA's lawyer Hafiz Arafat Advocate adopted the stance that only Federal government was authorized to appoint members of the civic body.

The CDA had no connection with the appointment, he said.

The court instructed the federation to submit its comments till June 18. The bench remarked that if it found necessary, the case could be clubbed with the petition against chairman CDA for hearing together.

The court also served notices to attorney general of Pakistan for assistance in chairman CDA case.

It may be mentioned here that the chief commissioner ICT had been given extra charge of chairman CDA till the filling of the post permanently.

