ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA)'s officials on Friday said that lawyers belonging to PTI attacked the president of the Bar, abused and harassed him and raised slogans against the institutions.

The Bar officials announced that a reference would be sent to the Bar Council to register a terrorism case against the attacking lawyers and cancel their licenses.

Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Syed Wajid Ali Gilani, Secretary Bar Manzoor Ahmed Jaja and Islamabad Bar Council Member Naseer Ahmed Kayani held a press conference.

Bar President Wajid Gilani said that the High Court Bar has no personal agenda, we are neither with any party nor with any judge. My press conference should not be made political. We are here only to serve the lawyers, he said.

He alleged that lawyers Intizar Hussain Panjotha, Fatehullah Barki, Naeem Panjotha, Imaan Mazari and Zainab Janjua, including other lawyers, attacked him, dragged him and called him a traitor. They also had weapons and pressed for cases against the founder of PTI to be filed.

I was targeted for refusing.

Secretary Bar Manzoor Ahmed Jaja said that the President Bar was attacked but the Bar was not informed about the protest. If the lawyers want to protest, the bar has to give requisition, but this principle was violated. He announced that a request will be made to register a terrorism case against the attackers and a letter will be written to the Bar Council to cancel their licenses.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of the Islamabad Bar Council Naseer Kayani said that no one should fulfill their personal agenda regarding Tariq Jahangiri’s case. If anyone does so, we will not let him succeed.

He added that those who attacked the President and Secretary will be barred from entering the Islamabad High Court. As soon as we receive the application, we will suspend the licenses of these lawyers. We will not be blackmailed by anyone and will thwart any attempt to weaken the Bar.

The Bar officials took the stand that they stand for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law and will not bow to any pressure or intimidation.