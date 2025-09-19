2nd Annual/Supplementary Exam Of Associate Degrees Program Issued
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The University of Sargodha on Friday issued the schedule for the second annual/supplementary examinations 2025 of Associate Degrees in Arts, Science and Commerce.
According to a press release issued by UoS,students could apply online for Part-I, Part-II, and combined examinations, including compartment and division/marks improvement. The last date with single fee is September 26, with double fee September 30, and with triple fee October 3.
For Associate Degree (Arts) Part-I & II, the fees are Rs7,000, Rs14,000 and Rs21,000, while the combined exam carries fees of Rs12,000, Rs24,000 and Rs36,000.
For Associate Degree (Science), Part-I & II fees are Rs8,000, Rs16,000 and Rs24,000, with combined fees of Rs14,000, Rs28,000 and Rs42,000. For Associate Degree (Commerce), Part-I & II fees are Rs6,500, Rs13,000 and Rs19,500.
Admissions would be processed through the online portal, and rules are available on the university website.
The university stated that these would be the final Associate Degree exams under the annual system,a Spokesman of University of Sargodha said.
