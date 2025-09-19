Balochistan govt, Jamaat-e-Islami partners for youth development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) In a significant step toward youth development, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman met with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday to discuss the province’s political, social, and educational landscape.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from both sides, focused on launching a collaborative strategy to deliver modern IT training to Balochistan’s youth.

Chief Minister Bugti expressed his appreciation for Jamaat-e-Islami’s “Bano Qabil Pakistan” initiative, describing it as a valuable contribution to the provincial government’s mission to equip young people with competitive skills.

He announced the rollout of the “Youth Skills Development Program,” highlighting that the first batch of trainees has already departed for Saudi Arabia, with a second group preparing for Germany.

Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that his administration is committed to merit-based development, citing the recruitment of 16,000 teachers through a transparent process. He also shared key milestones in the education sector, including the reactivation of 3,200 previously non-functional schools and the establishment of 485 new community schools within just two months.

In addition to educational reforms, Sarfraz Bugti outlined progress in the health sector. Through a partnership with Indus Hospital, four rural hospitals have been upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities.

He noted that for many remote areas, these are the first government medical services available since Pakistan’s inception—a historic achievement for the province.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman commended the provincial government’s initiatives and pledged Jamaat-e-Islami’s full support in expanding IT training programs. He revealed that over 12,000 youth from Balochistan have already registered for “Bano Qabil Pakistan,” reflecting strong interest in skill development.

Naeem ur Rehman stressed the importance of integrating Balochistan into the national mainstream and ensuring equal opportunities for its youth. He affirmed Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to advocating for Balochistan’s development at the Federal level.