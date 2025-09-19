Open Menu

ATC Disposes Of Petition Against Video Link Appearance

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi, on Friday disposed of the petition against video link appearance and seeking the physical appearance of PTI Founder in the court. The court recorded statements from 2 more witnesses.

During the court proceedings of ATC, presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, the prosecution presented arguments against a petition opposing the video link appearance of the PTI founder. He argued that transferring the jail trial to the ATC was an executive order by the Punjab government, but the court has the authority to review it.

He highlighted that CrPC-2016 amendments allow an accused to appear via video link, and sections 15 and 21 of the Anti-Terrorism Act grant the court discretion over trial procedures. He further clarified that the government is not required to justify transferring a trial’s location. Zahir Shah further noted that the petition against the video link appearance is an attempt to delay the trial and waste of time.

Special Public Prosecutor Akram Amin Minhas added that while the defence can challenge the notification in higher courts, the trial cannot be halted.

PTI founder’s lawyer, Muhammad Faisal Malik, argued that the accused’s physical presence is essential for a fair trial. He informed the court about receiving the provincial government’s notification the previous day, and plans to challenge it in the High Court.

The court inquired if the defence attorney wanted to present further arguments, to which they requested a 30-minute break for consultation, which was granted. However, the court disposed of the petition.

During the hearing, statements of two more witnesses were recorded. The court also summoned 10 witnesses from PEMRA, home ministry and other departments for the next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned until September 23.

