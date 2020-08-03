Illegal occupation of IIOJK exposed hegemonic designs of India; Intl community urged to take notice of military siege

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Experts here Monday said the "Ghasbana Qabza" by India of Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state has exposed the hegemonic designs of the Modi government, urging the international community especially the UN to force India to immediately end the one-year longest military siege of the illegally held valley.

They said the Modi government's fascist designs were stand exposed before the world after their "Ghasbana Qabza" on IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan said the one year longest military siege and strict curfew in IIOJK had exposed the so called secular face of India.

He said Kashmir was a disputed territory and an unfinished part of the partition plan of the subcontinent.

Ambassador Manzoorul Haq said it was India that took Kashmir issue at UN Security Council (UNSC) and later backtracked from its resolutions by making Ghasbana Qabza on August 5, 2019.

"The illegal occupation and violations of the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions were noticed by the International Community as evident from an extraordinary meeting of the UNSC members held soon after the Ghasabana Qabza by India in IIOJK," he said.

"The road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and lasting peace cannot be established between the two nuclear armed neighbouring countries unless resolution of this core issue in accordance with UNSC resolutions and wishes of Kashmiries," Ambassador Manzoor said.

Misal Khan, former Information Officer said IIOJK had been converted into a prison by India due to longest military siege and curfew since August 5, 2019 in the modern era, adding it was yet another black day in the history of Kashmir and world should take notice of it.

He said innocent Kashmiris of IIOJK were deprived of all human rights, political freedom, freedom of expression, wants and movement and were looking towards UNSC for implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir.

He said people in IIOJK were subjected to brutal oppression, physical and mental torture and cruelties where hundreds of thousands innocent Kashmiris were martyred in fake encounters and lots of others disabled for life.

"Modi Govt cannot hide atrocities, humans rights abuses and extra judicial killings in the illegally occupied Muslim majority territory by making communication blackout and military siege," he said.

He said access to freedom of information and expression was the fundamental rights of every citizen and people of IIOJK were deprived of all such rights.

Misal Khan said India had made malicious propaganda to link the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK with terrorism but failed to do so.

He said all nefarious designs of Modi Government were stand exposed by the peaceful movement of Kashmiries that continued since 1947 and now entered into decisive stage. He said the day was near when people of the held state would get freedom from Indians yoke.

He said closing of worship places for Muslims especially during joyous occasion of Eidul Azha at IIOJK on the name of coronavirus was highly condemnable and was a big stigma on the face of so called secular state.

Senior Economist, Sumbul Riaz while highly condemning the one year long military siege of IIOJK said snatching special status of Kashmir state through revocation of Articles 370 and 35 A and the succeeding illegal actions of strict curfew have deprived thousands of Kashmiris of jobs besides dragged the ailing economy to the brink of collapse in the held state.

She said the post August 5, 2019 moves by India have proved economic nightmare for the Kashmiri people who were facing poverty, unemployment, starvation and economic instability since long.

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as an ambassador for the people of IIOJK.

He said PM Imran Khan had boldly projected the issue of Kashmir and exposed humans rights abuses and Modi Govt fascist policies in IIOJK effectively at UN General Assembly last year.

The minister said all those nations that had earlier avoided to comment on Kashmir issue, have started blaming India for human rights abuses in IIOJK, which was a big diplomatic victory of the PTI Government.

He urged the international community to come forward and force India to immediately end military siege and give right of self determination to people of IIOJK as promised to them under UNSC resolutions.