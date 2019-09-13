UrduPoint.com
Illegal Plot Allotment Reference Adjourned Till Oct 7

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:13 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday directed all accused to ensure their presence on next hearing in a graft case pertaining to illegal allotment of Nehr Khayam plot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday directed all accused to ensure their presence on next hearing in a graft case pertaining to illegal allotment of Nehr Khayam plot.

Eight accused out of a total 16 appeared before the court during today's hearing. However, the accused including Abdul Razzaq, Rashid Aqeel, Anwar Abbasi and Muhammad Aslam filed requests for exemption from hearing.

The defense counsel apprised the judge that accused Abbas Ali Agha could not attend the proceeding as he was currently in Karachi jail.

The court directed the accused to ensure their presence on next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had nominated a total of 16 accused including Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed in corruption reference on charges of illegal allotment of a plot in Nehr Khayam after receiving Rs one billion bribe.

The amount was paid through the fake accounts.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till October 7.

