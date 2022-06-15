Illegalities found in scrutiny on teachers appointment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh education and Literacy Department's high level committee ---tasked with scrutiny of the documents of the candidates qualifying for Primary school Teachers and Junior Elementary School Teachers' jobs- identifies many cases of tempering and fake documents i.e. PRC, CNIC, Form D and domicile.

Cases of dual domicile (one from Karachi and second from other province) and of CNIC with number series of another province bearing address of Karachi have also surfaced.

Headed by Sindh Secretary Education and Literacy Department Ghulam Akbar Leghari, the committee includes Director General of Human Resources and Training (Education), Zamir Ahmed Khoso, Deputy Director H.R. Ashauq Kumar and District Education Officers.

DG, Human Resources Zamir Ahmed Khoso told APP that the committee had been constituted on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to ensure authenticity and transparency of the teachers' recruitment done in last year through tests held under Institute of business Administration.

By giving opportunity of personal hearings to the candidates whose documents were under question, the committee had completed scrutiny in Karachi city except Malir district that was scheduled for 17th June. Before end of this month, the process would be completed throughout the province.

The findings would be submitted to the Chief Minister's Secretariat. The cabinet would decide and give policy guideline to Sindh Education and Literacy Department on the issue, and legal action would be taken accordingly.

DEO, East Karachi Yar Muhammad Baladi said majority of the cases under scrutiny were of submission of Form D after the cut-off date given the advertisement, which was 09-04-2021.

In district East only, more than 200 qualifying candidates were sorted out for personal appearance before the committee to explain about the irregularities or tempering with their documents.

Twenty cases of dual domicile (Karachi and another province) and 11 cases of CNIC with number series of another province bearing address of Karachi had been found, he added.

There were also cases of submitting genuine CNICs, PRCs and domiciles but from other districts of the city. Under the Recruitment Policy-2021, the candidates had to submit these documents of the district where they do apply for job as district-wise jobs quota had been allocated.

He said the academic certificates and degrees of all the candidates qualifying for the posts of PST and JEST had been sent to the concerned boards of examinations and universities for verification—till date no fake certificate or degree has been reported.

He hinted at registration of FIRs against those candidates involved in tempering with or fake documents. The cases of dual domicile and tempered CNICs with number series of other provinces was very serious issue, which demanded strict legal action.

Yar Muhammad Baladi assured that the above recruitment was done purely on merit in very transparent and fair manner under regular monitoring of Sindh Secretary Education and Literacy Department Ghulam Akbar Leghari and and Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

"No illegal practice will be allowed to shadow the authenticity of very transparent and on merit appointments," he asserted.