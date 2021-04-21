UrduPoint.com
ILO To Eradicate Child Labour From Textile Sector By Dec 2022

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:40 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :International Labour Organisation (ILO) has been working to eradicate the menace of child, forced labour from the textile sector by December 2022 in collaboration with various ministries.

"The project initiated in 2018 is scheduled to complete by end of year 2022," said an official.

Talking to APP she said, the child labour elimination project was started in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development; Ministry of National food Security and Research; Provincial Labour and Agriculture Departments; employers and workers' organizations; UN Agencies; civil society organizations, Pakistan Buyers' Forum; cooperatives and media.

International Labour Organisation (ILO) project aimed at eliminating child and forced labour in the cotton, textile and garments value chain was going smoothly to its conclusion.

He said that the theme of ILO 2021 "To end child labor is also in full swing to end the illegal labour practices in cotton, textile and garnet value chains across the country,"   He further said that the (ILO) is making all-out efforts for the successful execution of the project, being carried out with coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, to eliminate the child and forced labour from the textile sector of Pakistan.

Under the project, she said, the issues related to necessary legislation and policies are being addressed to end the scourge of child and forced labour from the country.

She said Pakistan was the fourth leading producer of cotton in the world with significant growth potential and it should be purged of child and forced labour to ensure fair labour practices and protect the rights of child as well the working community.

