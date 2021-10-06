UrduPoint.com

Implementation Of COVID-19 SOPs Reviewed

Assistant Commissioner Lyari Sub-Division Karim Memon visited Ghousia Mobile Market and King Palace Market in the Lyari sub-division here on Wednesday to inspect implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), in compliance with the instructions issued by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

On this occasion, he reviewed the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs including use of face-masks, social distancing and also checked the COVID-19 vaccination cards of shopkeepers, restaurant managers and others.

The Assistant Commissioner Lyari also imposed penalties on those who were not wearing face-masks, while instructions were issued to the hotel owners to comply with indoor dining orders only for vaccinated persons.

Meanwhile talking to APP on the occasion, he said that 95 percent of the men in Lyari sub-division have been vaccinated. The mobile vaccination teams of Lyari Medical College and THO Office are also engaged in vaccination activities at different places in the sub-division.

