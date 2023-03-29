Imran answerable in 'Toshakhana', 'Foreign Funding' cases: Javed Latif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said on Wednesday that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan would be answerable in all the cases including 'Toshakhana' and 'Foreign Funding' as he was bound to abide by rule of law of the country.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said PML-N's methods of political expression in state matters were always within the course of law and the constitution.

The entire PML-N, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, had faced false charges and remained in jails but did not stand against the state institutions.

"Imran Khan is inciting workers to violence and wants to lead the country to civil war", he claimed.

Bashing PTI chief's politics, the minister said that in order to avoid indictment, Imran Khan adopted criminal and undemocratic behaviour.

In response to a question regarding elections, he said that elections would be held on time but the Constitution also mandates that uncontested and transparent elections be ensured.