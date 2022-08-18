Imran Khan, Aimal Wali eying on for NA24 Charsadda-II by election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial President, Aimal Wali Khan are eying on the politically fertile national assembly constituency (NA-24) Charsadda-II scheduled on September 25.

Following completion of scrutiny of nomination papers of the nine candidates including PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ANP Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan by the returning officer, now all eyes are on NA-24 Charsadda-II where one-on-one contest is expected between them.

Aimal Wali Khan, who is the son of ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan and a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is contesting by election for the first time for a national assembly seat from his hometown Charsadda and is likely to give tough time to PTI Chairman.

History of the past elections revealed that ANP had won the constituency for record six times while JUIF three times and PTI only once.

During general elections held between 1970-2018, this constituency was won three times by ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, two times by Khan Abdul Wali Khan and once by Begium Nasim Wali Khan. JUIF's Maulana Hassan Jan Shaheed had clinched victory in 1990 election and Maulana Gohar Shah won it two times while PTI's Fazal Muhammad Khan one time in the last general election.

In the 1970 election, ANP Chief Abdul Wali Khan emerged victorious after securing 34,359 votes while his wife Begium Nasim Wali Khan secured victory on the ticket of Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) with 48,653 votes during the 1977 election.

Abdul Wali Khan had regained the seat in the 1998 election after obtaining 63,185 votes. However, Abdul Wali Khan lost to JUIF's Maulana Hasan Jan Shaheed in the 1990 election after the latter bagged 66,452 votes, resultantly the former left practical politics.

ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan was elected member of the national assembly from this constituency in 1993 election with 56,164 votes and 1997 election with 55,059 votes respectively.

In 2002 general election, JUIF candidate Maulana Gohar Shah secured victory with 55,917 votes while ANP's Asfandyar Wali again elected in 2008 election after securing 38,835 votes. In 2013 election, the seat was re-clinched by Maulana Gohar Shah on ticket of JUIF with 53,610 votes and PTI's Fazal Muhammad achieved landslide victory in 2018 election with 83,596 votes.

Former Chairman, Political Science Department, Professor Dr AH Hilali said that by-election in Charsadda on one side would determine popularity of the party and voters' inclination for 2023 elections on the other side.

He said time will tell that whether ANP's third generation would emerge victorious or PTI would regain its seat following acceptance of the resignation of Fazl Muhammad MNA.

The literacy rate in the politically fertile constituency was relatively higher than NA 23 Charsadda-I where support of other political parties and large baradaris would matter. Most of its people are associated with government jobs, agriculture, trade and overseas employment.

The contesting candidates started attending marriages and funeral prayers and addressing corner meetings to persuade maximum public support. The electioneering campaign would heat up as polling day comes nearer in Charssadda.

The others candidates in run are Azizullah Khan, Falak Naz, Fawad Ahmad, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Mujeebur Rehman, Shakeel Bashir Khan and Sparlay Muhammad. They have started addressing corner meetings to persuade voters.