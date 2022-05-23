UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Fooling Nation In The Name Of Long-march: Murtaza

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2022 | 05:01 PM

The PPP General Secretary says Imran Niazi has named the “Gogi Bachao Tehreek” as long March.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2022) Pakistan People’s Party General Secretary and parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza on Monday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is fooling the nation in the name of long march.

Hassan Murtaza said that Imran Niazi has named the “Gogi Bachao Tehreek” as long March. He questioned that what kind of long march it is that will start in the evening and end at night. “ It will be a short march from Peshawar to Islamabad, not a long one hundred and seventy three kilometers,” said Hassan Murtaza. He also said Imran Khan has realized that people are no longer with him. He further said Imran Khan is holding the so-called long march by using the resources of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

PPP parliamentary leader said PTI has announced the long march on May 25 when whole of the nation is showing solidarity with the Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik who was convicted by Indian court.

He said what is the message we will give to the world. Imran Khan is holding a long march on May 25 to divert attention from Modi's fascism.

Murtaza said that on the day when Modi is punishing Yasin Malik on the same day Niazi is trying to create chaos in Pakistan. He also said movements like the Long March can only be run by leaders like Bhutto, not leaders like Niazi who don’t enjoy support of the masses. The longest long march in the history of Pakistan was lead by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against the Niazi government. The pressure of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's long march forced the Niazi government to resign.

