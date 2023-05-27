Imran Khan nominates Shah Mahmood to lead PTI if he is disqualified

(@Abdulla99267510)

Acknowledging the resignations from PTI, Imran Khan noted that while some individuals were compelled to leave the party, others had been exposed for their actions, indicating internal dynamics within the organization.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2023) Amidst a series of resignations and speculations surrounding his potential arrest, Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Saturday announced that Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Vice-Chairman of PTI, would assume leadership responsibilities if he was disqualified.

Imran Khan made this announcement during an interaction with journalists at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, on Saturday. He expressed his confidence in Shah Mahmood Qureshi's ability to lead the party in his absence.

In response to a question, Imran Khan lauded Murad Saeed, a dynamic young leader within the party, as the "future leader" of PTI, showcasing his faith in the upcoming generation of PTI leaders.

Addressing concerns about conflicts with the establishment, the former Prime Minister clarified, "The army is mine," reaffirming the absence of discord between himself and the military.

Imran Khan expressed optimism about the future and alluded to forthcoming changes, teasing a significant surprise in the days to come, leaving room for speculation about the party's strategic plans.

Strongly criticizing the current government, the PTI Chairman asserted that it had caused considerable damage to the country's economy. He underscored the importance of elections as the only viable solution to address the prevailing situation, emphasizing the democratic process as a means to bring about positive change.