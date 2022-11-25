UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Should Postpone Public Gathering Due To Security Threat: Rana Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to security threat: Rana Sanaullah

The Interior Minister says any anti-state element can target the gathering to spread anarchy in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says PTI leader Imran Khan should postpone his public gathering as security agencies have issued red alert for it.

Addressing media in Islamabad today (Friday), he said any anti-state element or terrorist group can use this event to spread anarchy in Pakistan.

The Minister said, on behalf of government, we have issued an advisory and I have personally informed the Chief Secretary and the IG Punjab about this threat.

He said it has also been conveyed that strict security arrangements should be made encircling the gathering so that no one can enter without proper security check and by all means stage should be kept bullet proof.

The Minister said this advisory was issued on the basis of security threats assessed by intelligence agencies.

Rana Sanaullah also appealed to the nation not to participate in such gatherings which are aimed at spreading hatred and anarchy in the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the federation and its units should jointly take measures in advance to stop unconstitutional steps.

He stated this while chairing a meeting reviewing the security and law and order situation in the wake of long march of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf at Rawalpindi tomorrow.

At the outset of meeting, the Interior Minister was briefed about the prevailing situation and how to deal with the PTI long march.

The participants of the meeting assured the Interior Minister to maintain the writ of the government and control the situation in case of any untoward incident on the forces.

The Interior Minister directed the Chief Secretaries to ensure that no Federal employee become part of any illegal raid on the federation.

