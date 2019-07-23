UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan To Bring Trade, Betterment In Relations With US: Humayun Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:32 AM

Imran Khan to bring trade, betterment in relations with US: Humayun Khan

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Humayun Akhtar Khan on Monday expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan would bring trade and betterment in relations with the United States

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan after taking the responsibilities of the government as Prime Minister of Pakistan, was focusing on better ties with all the regional, neighbouring, Gulf, and middle Eastern countries.

He said the PM's visit to the US would improve the soft image of Pakistan around the world.

He further stated that credibility of Imran Khan as a leader of Pakistan had proved worldwide.

Commenting on austerity measures of the PTI government, he said PM Imran Khan did not avail the protocol, and preferred simplicity while visiting the US.

To a question he said civilian and army leadership had only one agenda; to take the country economically forward.

