KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday said that traces of alcohol and cocaine were revealed in the medical reports of PTI chief Imran Khan while there was no mention of leg fracture in it.

The minister addressing a press conference here, said that after arrest of Imran Khan, his medical test was carried out at PIMS Hospital by a five-member board consisting of senior doctors.

Report of the test could not be revealed at the time due to the immunity granted to Imran Khan by the court, he said adding that but it was a public document so it was being placed before the public.

Qadir Patel further said that Imran Khan walked around with a plaster cast on his leg for 5 to 6 months, but there is no mention of any fracture in the report.

The minister said that urine samples were also taken for medical purposes and it was in the knowledge of Imran Khan.

The preliminary laboratory report revealed use of toxic substances including alcohol and cocaine, he said adding that detailed report would be presented before the public as well.

Qadir Patel said that report by the panel of doctors also put a question mark on Khan's mental condition stating that his conduct and behaviour was not like a mentally fit and sound person as a man with in a healthy state of mind could not behave like that.

He said that events of May 9 proved that Imran Khan used the youth for his own interests and he destroyed the norms and traditions of the society as well as key values of decency and tolerance in the politics.

Responding to a question, the minister said that the doctors who reported fracture on Imran Khan's leg could be made answerable to relevant forums under charges of unfair practices.

He said that what happened on May 9 never took place before, though former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested in court and PPP leader Faryal Talpur was shifted from hospital to jail on Eid night.