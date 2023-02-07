Imran should court arrest first before initiating 'Jail Bharo Tahreek', says JUI(F) leaders

The district Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam (F) Hyderabad Maulana Taj Muhammad Nahiyoon and other leaders welcomed PTI's "Jail Bharo Tahreek" (courting arrest) and asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to start the movement by presenting his own arrest

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, Maulana Nahiyoon, Hafiz Khalid Dhamrah, Hafiz Azam Jhangiri, Haji Abdul Malik Talpur and others termed the announcement of "Jail Bharo Tahreek" a drama to save "PTI chairman from arrest in several cases".