Imran Should Court Arrest First Before Initiating 'Jail Bharo Tahreek', Says JUI(F) Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 11:21 PM

The district Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam (F) Hyderabad Maulana Taj Muhammad Nahiyoon and other leaders welcomed PTI's "Jail Bharo Tahreek" (courting arrest) and asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to start the movement by presenting his own arrest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The district Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e- islam (F) Hyderabad Maulana Taj Muhammad Nahiyoon and other leaders welcomed PTI's "Jail Bharo Tahreek" (courting arrest) and asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to start the movement by presenting his own arrest.

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, Maulana Nahiyoon, Hafiz Khalid Dhamrah, Hafiz Azam Jhangiri, Haji Abdul Malik Talpur and others termed the announcement of "Jail Bharo Tahreek" a drama to save "PTI chairman from arrest in several cases".

