Imran Should Follow Path Of Dialogue In Current Scenario: Governor GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Imran should follow path of dialogue in current scenario: Governor GB

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Sunday said that Imran Khan should follow the path of dialogue as the country was currently facing with multiple economic challenges.

He expressed these remarks while talking to journalists at the residence of PPP Tehsil Burewala President Kamran Yousuf Ghuman, here. The Governor said that Asif Ali Zardari was a big player in politics and he (Zardari) would capable to control the situation.

Responding to a question, he observed that Punjab Chief Minister Perveze Elahi would not dissolve the assembly.

He added that the government had no money to hold elections. To another question about PPP defeat in GB Elections, he remarked "we lost elections in GB because of the PTI Government in Centre. It affects the elections in GB. About "Tosha-Khana" gifts, he stated that gifts could be purchased from Tosha-Khana but could not be sold. "We do not want to impose governor rule in GB as we are political workers. However, if the circumstances arise, we can think".

Assembly Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Governor Punjab Syed Mehdi Shah Burewala Money Sunday From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

