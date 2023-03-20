Imran trying to avoid courts: Federal Minister Javed Latif

Federal Minister Javed Latif said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was trying to avoid courts, as whenever the courts summon him, he reaches there with a violent mob, which violates the rule of law and the Constitution

Addressing a press conference at Model Town, he said that Imran Khan had reached the Judicial Complex along with a violent mob, with an intention to spread anarchy and lawlessness in the federal capital to derail the system.

He said that judiciary should take notice of the vandalism, committed by PTI's workers at the Judicial Complex. He said, "If anyone attacks the police personnel in Kutcha area, he is declared as a terrorist, but if the PTI activists attack policemen from Zaman Park, how could it be termed a mark of popularity".

The minister said that PTI's trained force had set the worst example of violating the state writ, while attacking the policemen in Zaman Park, saying that some elements were supporting Imran Khan to gain their vested interests.

He said that the anger in people had increased due to the current situation, created by a specific political party, which had nothing to do with the country's peace. He added that the incumbent government had to take strict measures at the administrative level to save the country from any untoward situation.

Javed Latif said the PTI chief was responsible for the current economic and political situation prevailing in the country, adding that Imran Khan's corruption and money laundering was not hidden from any one now.

He asserted that if the country would face any severe loss due to the current scenario, not the incumbent government but Imran Khan would not be held responsible for it.

He said Imran Khan was attacking national institutions to regain power and added that due to the poor policies of the PTI government, the country was facing challenges. Imran Khan should face court trials and prove himself innocent instead of hiding at Zaman Park.

The PTI chief should respect the courts and obey the law of the country, he added.

Mian Javed Latif, responding to a question, said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided to take the government only for the sake of reviving institutions' reputation, and improving the economic situation.

To a query, he said that the PML-N had never indulged in politics of unrest and chaos and always respected the national institutions including the judiciary.