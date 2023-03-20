UrduPoint.com

Imran Trying To Avoid Courts: Federal Minister Javed Latif

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Imran trying to avoid courts: Federal Minister Javed Latif

Federal Minister Javed Latif said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was trying to avoid courts, as whenever the courts summon him, he reaches there with a violent mob, which violates the rule of law and the Constitution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was trying to avoid courts, as whenever the courts summon him, he reaches there with a violent mob, which violates the rule of law and the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town, he said that Imran Khan had reached the Judicial Complex along with a violent mob, with an intention to spread anarchy and lawlessness in the federal capital to derail the system.

He said that judiciary should take notice of the vandalism, committed by PTI's workers at the Judicial Complex. He said, "If anyone attacks the police personnel in Kutcha area, he is declared as a terrorist, but if the PTI activists attack policemen from Zaman Park, how could it be termed a mark of popularity".

The minister said that PTI's trained force had set the worst example of violating the state writ, while attacking the policemen in Zaman Park, saying that some elements were supporting Imran Khan to gain their vested interests.

He said that the anger in people had increased due to the current situation, created by a specific political party, which had nothing to do with the country's peace. He added that the incumbent government had to take strict measures at the administrative level to save the country from any untoward situation.

Javed Latif said the PTI chief was responsible for the current economic and political situation prevailing in the country, adding that Imran Khan's corruption and money laundering was not hidden from any one now.

He asserted that if the country would face any severe loss due to the current scenario, not the incumbent government but Imran Khan would not be held responsible for it.

He said Imran Khan was attacking national institutions to regain power and added that due to the poor policies of the PTI government, the country was facing challenges. Imran Khan should face court trials and prove himself innocent instead of hiding at Zaman Park.

The PTI chief should respect the courts and obey the law of the country, he added.

Mian Javed Latif, responding to a question, said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided to take the government only for the sake of reviving institutions' reputation, and improving the economic situation.

To a query, he said that the PML-N had never indulged in politics of unrest and chaos and always respected the national institutions including the judiciary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money From Government Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wh ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wheat farm in Mleiha

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registratio ..

Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registrations for SCRF 2023

13 minutes ago
 Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

29 minutes ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

30 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

29 minutes ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.