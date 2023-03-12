UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants Unrest In Country To Achieve His Agenda: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Imran wants unrest in country to achieve his agenda: Marriyum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted to create unrest and instability just to achieve his agenda as he had nothing to do with the country's economy and progress.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town here, she said Imran Khan was doing politics over the bodies of his workers. Now people were asking questions from Imran Khan about his long marches, politics over the death of party workers, cypher conspiracy, money laundering, Toshakhana, Tyrian White case and others, she said and added that three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had always appeared before courts in cases registered against him and always respected the judiciary. He never talked of creating chaos and anarchy in the country, she added. The other PML-N leaders had also appeared before the courts always. The PML-N never used their workers and followers for the sake of politics as it did not believe in such politics, she added.

Marriyum said that whenever the courts summoned Imran Khan, he used various tactics to evade appearance and maligned the judiciary and system. A murder case was registered against Imran Khan by the Punjab police on the basis of evidence including video footage, adding that Imran Khan was the only beneficiary of death of Zille Shah. The PML-N and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had never indulged in politics of revenge, but Imran Khan, during his tenure, used every tactics to victimise his political opponents, particularly the PML-N leadership.

She said PTI worker Zille Shah's body was shifted to a hospital in a PTI leader Raja Shakeel' s vehicle and the police and Rescue 1122 were not approached for the purpose. She said that the Punjab police had solved the case through footage and other evidence, and revealed all facts and figures. If Imran Khan was aggrieved over the death of Zille Shah, why he preferred to stay at home for hatching a conspiracy, aiming to blame the government over the death. The PTI leadership insisted to the father of Zille Shah to blame the government for his son's death. Marriyum said that the federal government, despite the challenging circumstances owing to International Monetary Fund programme agreement, had announced biggest-ever Ramzan package to provide relief to people of the country.

She said Nawaz Sharif was the first prime minister whose government completed the IMF programme. She said that Imran Khan had got played the audio of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and tried to compare it with his own, but he once again failed in his political agenda to defame the Maryam Nawaz. Imran Khan had badly been exposed before the people and his own workers. The minister said that the PTI chief had hatched a conspiracy over cypher and alleged friendly country when his government was ousted through the no-confidence vote. The PTI's baseless allegations had affected Pakistan's relations with the country, she recalled. When Imran realised his mistake, he started backtracking on his narrative.

The information minister said the PTI was the party which had attacked the national institutions including the ptv in Islamabad. During the Senate elections, the PTI indulged in horse trading, and its evidence in the form of audio leaks was also available, Marriyum added.

To a question, the minister said that the PTI made every attempt to foil negotiations with the IMF. An audio-leak of phone call between KP chief minister, finance minister and Punjab finance minister, who were talking about writing a letter to the IMF for stopping the deal with the government, also showed that the party was not sincere with the nation.

To another query, she said that during the PTI rule, the worst media curbs were imposed and journalists were targeted to suppressed their voices. She said that the rallies and so-called marches of the PTI were not peaceful as their workers and followers attacked the police personnel and injured them. Commenting sarcastically, she said the PTI chief was fit medically for leading the rallies and marches aimed at creating unrest in the country, but he was escaping courts in multiple cases on the pretext of his health condition. She said that Imran Khan would have to appear in courts in cases of money-laundering, foreign funding and others, as nobody was above the law. Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz presented themselves for accountability and appeared before the courts in the fabricated cases, and nothing was proved in any case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Murder Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad IMF Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Vehicle Maryam Aurangzeb Progress Shakeel Money Rescue 1122 Sunday Media All From Government Agreement PTV

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

5 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.