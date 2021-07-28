UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In A First,12 Females Qualify For Patwari Exams In KP

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:09 PM

In a first,12 females qualify for Patwari exams in KP

For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa civil services, 12 females applied and qualified for examination for the posts of Patwari

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa civil services, 12 females applied and qualified for examination for the posts of Patwari.

As per the vision of the PTI government and on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, 10 percent quota was allocated for women in the posts of Patwaris with a view to change the typical Patwar culture in the province.

Senior Member board of Revenue Zafar Ali Shah told that it was very welcoming that the females applied and successfully qualified the written tests for the posts of Patwaris, adding the appointments of female Patwaris would help resolve issues and difficulties being faced by women in the matters of succession and transfer of assets.

He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, women from KP are going to be a part of Patwar culture. After verifying the credentials of the qualified female candidates and on the basis of interviews the females would be appointed accordingly.

It merits to mention here that a Patwari is a village accountant appointed by the government in rural areas to deal with the issues of land and revenue. The job is being considered very tough and odd for the females.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Job Women From Government

Recent Stories

Tensions as US, Russia hold strategic stability ta ..

38 seconds ago

Photo exhibition on Pak-China showcased at Punjab ..

41 seconds ago

Americans' Approval of US Supreme Court Dips Below ..

43 seconds ago

Flash flood in district Swabi disrupts routine lif ..

45 seconds ago

Hong Kong appoints Apple Daily special fraud inves ..

4 minutes ago

Beekeeper arrested over forest fire near Athens

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.