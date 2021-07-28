In a first,12 females qualify for Patwari exams in KP

For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa civil services, 12 females applied and qualified for examination for the posts of Patwari

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa civil services, 12 females applied and qualified for examination for the posts of Patwari.

As per the vision of the PTI government and on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, 10 percent quota was allocated for women in the posts of Patwaris with a view to change the typical Patwar culture in the province.

Senior Member board of Revenue Zafar Ali Shah told that it was very welcoming that the females applied and successfully qualified the written tests for the posts of Patwaris, adding the appointments of female Patwaris would help resolve issues and difficulties being faced by women in the matters of succession and transfer of assets.

He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, women from KP are going to be a part of Patwar culture. After verifying the credentials of the qualified female candidates and on the basis of interviews the females would be appointed accordingly.

It merits to mention here that a Patwari is a village accountant appointed by the government in rural areas to deal with the issues of land and revenue. The job is being considered very tough and odd for the females.