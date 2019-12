Climate Change Awareness Centre set up by the Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences will be inaugurated on December 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Climate Change Awareness Centre set up by the Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences will be inaugurated on December 10.

The centre has been established to cope with environmental challenges.

Punjab Minister for Livestock and Daily Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak will be the chief guest.