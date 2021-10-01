Inclusion of stakeholders imperative to resolve challenges faced by erstwhile FATA people: NA Speaker

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:02 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday said that political inclusion of all stakeholders was imperative for resolving challenges faced by erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday said that political inclusion of all stakeholders was imperative for resolving challenges faced by erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) people.

While meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in Parliament House, he said it was the priority of the incumbent government to ensure enhanced political participation and without inclusion of the people of erstwhile FATA, the development and progress in the area would not be sustainable, said a press release.

He also said that all stakeholders including Representatives of ex-FATA, religious leaders and Youth groups would be invited for grand seminar/Jirga on ex FATA.

He said there was need to muster political support to address the commitment made by the federal government and other stakeholders regarding provision of 3 percent extra share of NFC for Ex-FATA. He said that people of the area had suffered a lot and their sacrifices would not go waste.

Asad Qasier said that participation and taking ownership of development in the merged districts by all stakeholders including intellectuals, youth, politicians and ex-bureaucrats would bring those areas at par with rest of the country.

He also said that the government had prioritized challenges of provision of health and education facilities and building of infrastructure in the area. While mentioning issues regarding electricity and gas like basic facilities, he said that Federal government in collaboration with KPK government would take effective measures to resolve these issues.

Governor KPK Shah Farman appreciated the proposal of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser for holding national seminar to deliberate upon resolution of challenges faced by Ex-FATA region.

He also resolved to take all measures for equalizing erstwhile FATA with other areas of the country.

