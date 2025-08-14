Open Menu

Two Year-old Cattle Theft Case Solved, Two Suspects Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Crime Control Department (CCD) Lodhran, Circle Kahror Pakka, has successfully solved two years old cattle theft case and recovered five stolen cattle worth Rs 2.5 million.

The operation led to the arrest of two dangerous suspects belonging to the infamous Mohsin alias Mohsna Gang.

According to CCD spokesperson, the operation not only resolved a long-standing and complex case but also dealt a significant blow to an organized livestock theft network operating in the region.

The recovery of stolen cattle has brought much-needed relief to the affected owners and reinforced public trust in the capabilities of CCD Lodhran.

District Officer (DO) CCD praised the entire team from Circle Kahror Pakka for their dedication, calling the operation a "shining example of courage and duty" and a "matter of pride for the CCD Police."

He directed the officials to continue crackdown against criminal elements to eliminate crime from the society.

