Governor KP Hosts Farewell Brunch For US Consul General
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday hosted a special farewell brunch at the Governor House in honour of outgoing US Consul General Shante Moore, who has completed his tenure in Peshawar.
During the meeting and farewell gathering, Governor Kundi commended Shante Moore’s services in strengthening Pakistan–US bilateral relations and fostering ties of friendship and goodwill with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his tenure.
The two sides also discussed prospects for mutual cooperation and ongoing public welfare projects in the province supported by the United States.
Paying tribute to Moore’s contributions, Governor Kundi acknowledged his commendable efforts in public welfare and development initiatives across the province.
He extended best wishes to the outgoing Consul General for his future responsibilities.
On the occasion, the Governor presented souvenirs and gifts on behalf of the Governor House as a token of appreciation.
Expressing gratitude for the cordial relations and consistent respect shown during his tenure, Shante Moore said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are known for their love, hospitality, and commitment to peace.
He affirmed that the US government and people are keen to further elevate their friendship with the government and people of the province.
He also thanked Governor Kundi for his cooperation and valuable suggestions in promoting bilateral cooperation and development projects in various sectors.
