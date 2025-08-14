Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Marks 79th Independence Day At District Bar Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony marks 79th Independence Day at District Bar Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The District Bar Association Rawalpindi celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with a dignified flag-hoisting ceremony at its premises on Thursday.

The ceremony was presided over by President Sardar Manzar Bashir Advocate, while District and Sessions Judge Abid Rizwan Abid graced the occasion as chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by Justice (retd) Abdul Rehman Lodhi, President of the High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi Ahsan Hameed Lillah, Secretary High Court Bar Malik Khalil Ahmed Awan, Advocate Supreme Court and Member Punjab Bar Council Basharatullah Khan, Chaudhry Asif Lakhan, Farrukh Arif Bhatti, Vice President District Bar Naila Faisal Malik, Joint Secretary Rana Hasher, and other senior members of the legal fraternity.

In his address, Sardar Manzar Bashir congratulated the nation on the historic day and paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the leaders of the Pakistan Movement. “Their unwavering struggle gave us a homeland, and today we live in the freedom they envisioned,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of fostering unity and nurturing patriotism, noting that these values are essential for national strength, social harmony, and collective progress.

Special prayers were offered for the Kashmiri and Palestinian martyrs and the stability of Pakistan.

