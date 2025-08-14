Open Menu

Special Session, Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Sindh Assembly On 79th Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A special session and flag-hoisting ceremony were held at the Provincial Assembly of Sindh led by Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah on the occasion of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.

The Speaker hoisted the national flag and along with the participants, offered special prayers for the country’s security, progress and prosperity, a communique said.

The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, Provincial Leader of the Opposition Ali Khurshidi, and members of the Provincial Assembly including women and minority representatives.

Paying tribute to the valiant armed forces the Speaker remarked that the nation will always remember the success of Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos as the “Battle of Truth,” in which the enemy faced a historic defeat.

Meanwhile, special students from the Ida Rieu Welfare Association attended the session which began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and National Anthem.

The Speaker congratulated the nation on Independence Day and highlighted the institution’s historic association with Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto as well as the visit of world-renowned social activist Helen Keller.

During the session differently abled student Abid Ali presented a special Independence Day resolution, seconded by Asma Zahoor, Tauseef Ahmed, and Hans Raj. The resolution paid tribute to the bravery of the armed forces the success of Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos and the spirit of national unity during the “Battle of Truth”.

The House unanimously adopted the resolution, and members applauded the students with standing ovations and desk-thumping.

In a unique gesture the Speaker divided Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic speech of 11 August into 85 parts and distributed them among the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, ministers, members of the Assembly and guest students.

The Speaker himself recalled Quaid’s famous words:

“You are free, you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed, that has nothing to do with the business of the State.”

Following the collective recitation, the MPAs and students raised the national flag and chanted “Pakistan Zindabad.”

In their concluding remarks, Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, Shariq Jamal, Burhan Khan Chandio, Nida Khuhro, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Jam Shabbir Ali, and Muhammad Usman praised the Speaker’s initiative of giving differently abled students a prominent platform for expression on Independence Day.

The event truly reflected inclusion, national unity, and the practical embodiment of the Founder of Pakistan’s vision.

In the final moments, Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah joined by all esteemed members and the guest students cut the Independence Day cake further adding to the joy and spirit of celebration in the Assembly Hall.

