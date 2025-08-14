Sacrifices of forefathers must be remembered: Bilal Yasin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin has said that it is extremely important to remember the sacrifices made for the attainment of independence.

In his message issued on Pakistan's 78th Independence Day here he said, "This is a day to renew our love for the homeland and our resolve to work for its progress.

"

He said that the people should value their independence and play their role in protecting it.