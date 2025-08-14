Open Menu

GCWUF Celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM

GCWUF celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has arranged an impressive ceremony to commemorate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq with a great patriotic fervor.

Directorate of Student Affairs GCWUF organized flag hoisting ceremony where police band, female police squad and university guards presented March Past and special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Major General (Retired) Nasrullah Tahir Dogar said that it is not the army alone that defends the nation but every citizen is a guardian of the homeland.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen said, "We need to remember Quaid’s vision and equally respect all citizens of Pakistan regardless of religion, ethnicity or background under the constitution.

"

She also applauded Pak armed forces for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices in protecting the country’s sovereignty and ensuring national security.

Later, she also distributed certificates among the organizers of Independence Day celebrations and winners of various competitions, soul-stirring milli naghma performances.

She also cut a cake to celebrate Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq in addition to participating in a group photo.

Faculty members, university staff and their families also joined the celebrations along with a large number of students.

