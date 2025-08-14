Dignified Ceremony At Khokhar Palace Marks Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar hosted a dignified ceremony at Khokhar Palace to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.
The celebration featured a flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony, attended with great enthusiasm by MNA and PML-N Lahore President Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar, local dignitaries and a large number of citizens.
The ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by the flag hoisting performed jointly by the Provincial Minister and Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar. The guests then joined in cutting the Independence Day cake.
Addressing the gathering, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said, “August 14 is a reminder of unity, solidarity and sacrifice. We must value our freedom, as it is the fruit of countless sacrifices. The success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos on May 10 has made this year’s Independence Day even more memorable.
We are proud of our armed forces and stand by them at every moment. To ensure Pakistan’s development and prosperity, we must all work together. Sports and youth are the bright future of Pakistan, and the government is taking practical measures to promote sports and provide opportunities for our young people to move forward."
On the occasion, MNA and President PML-N Lahore Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar said, “Independence Day reminds us of the sacrifices and determination that led to the creation of Pakistan."
He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was making every effort to serve the people and ensure the country’s prosperity. The ceremony concluded with special prayers for national security, prosperity and peace across the world.
Recent Stories
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Ga ..
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sacrifices of forefathers must be remembered: Bilal Yasin4 minutes ago
-
Dignified ceremony at Khokhar Palace marks Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
Special session, flag hoisting ceremony held at Sindh Assembly on 79th Independence day5 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman visits Pakistan Sweet Home, highlights unity, sacrifice on Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
MCCI, MNSUA celebrate 78th Independence Day, Marqa-e-Haq5 minutes ago
-
Four women injured as tractor-trolley overturns15 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh marks Independence Day with Marqa-e-Haq celebrations15 minutes ago
-
PHP hold blood donation, free medical camp on 79th Independence Day25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy Kabul celebrates Independence Day35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Paris celebrates Independence Day44 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated in KP with zeal, enthusiasm44 minutes ago
-
President confers military awards on officers, personnel of armed forces44 minutes ago