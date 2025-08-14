Dignified ceremony at Khokhar Palace marks Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar hosted a dignified ceremony at Khokhar Palace to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

The celebration featured a flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony, attended with great enthusiasm by MNA and PML-N Lahore President Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar, local dignitaries and a large number of citizens.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by the flag hoisting performed jointly by the Provincial Minister and Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar. The guests then joined in cutting the Independence Day cake.

Addressing the gathering, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said, “August 14 is a reminder of unity, solidarity and sacrifice. We must value our freedom, as it is the fruit of countless sacrifices. The success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos on May 10 has made this year’s Independence Day even more memorable.

We are proud of our armed forces and stand by them at every moment. To ensure Pakistan’s development and prosperity, we must all work together. Sports and youth are the bright future of Pakistan, and the government is taking practical measures to promote sports and provide opportunities for our young people to move forward."

On the occasion, MNA and President PML-N Lahore Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar said, “Independence Day reminds us of the sacrifices and determination that led to the creation of Pakistan."

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was making every effort to serve the people and ensure the country’s prosperity. The ceremony concluded with special prayers for national security, prosperity and peace across the world.