Independent candidate Mehboob Sher wins PK-67 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mehboob Sher has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-67, Mohmand-I by securing 15,127 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Nisar Ahmed who bagged 7,413 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 31.14 per cent.