Open Menu

Muslims Start Hajj Pilgrimage In Makkah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah

The Hajj pilgrims will remain in the tent valley tonight and tomorrow move to Maidan-e-Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azm of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafa.

MAKKAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) Millions of Hajj pilgrims from across the world converged on a vast tent camp of Mina in the desert of Makkah today opening the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The Hajj pilgrims will remain in the tent valley tonight and tomorrow move to Maidan-e-Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azm of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafa.

After Saturday’s stay in Arafat, pilgrims will travel to Muzdalifa to collect pebbles that they will use in the symbolic stoning of pillars representing the devil back in Mina.

Pilgrims then return for festive Eid al-Adha as well as Qurbani.

Saudi Arabia has announced that the Arafat sermon translation project will now encompass 50 languages.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, marks the world’s largest project of its kind.

The project reflects the Kingdom’s dedication to spreading the message of moderation and Islamic values on a global scale.

Saudi Arabia aspires to reach one billion listeners worldwide, fostering greater understanding and promoting peace through the message of the Arafat sermon.

Related Topics

World Hajj Makkah Saud From Billion Million

Recent Stories

France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security u ..

France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units

5 minutes ago
 KU Academic Council approves HEC Graduate Educatio ..

KU Academic Council approves HEC Graduate Education Policy

6 minutes ago
 DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers

DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers

6 minutes ago
 Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid review ..

Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid reviewed

6 minutes ago
 DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity th ..

DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..

16 minutes ago
 Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at ..

Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH

16 minutes ago
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financia ..

Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker

16 minutes ago
 MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropo ..

MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to co ..

Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza

25 minutes ago
 World blood donor day observed in Sukkur

World blood donor day observed in Sukkur

25 minutes ago
 Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digi ..

Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza

25 minutes ago
 DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Ei ..

DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan