Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah

The Hajj pilgrims will remain in the tent valley tonight and tomorrow move to Maidan-e-Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azm of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafa.

MAKKAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) Millions of Hajj pilgrims from across the world converged on a vast tent camp of Mina in the desert of Makkah today opening the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

After Saturday’s stay in Arafat, pilgrims will travel to Muzdalifa to collect pebbles that they will use in the symbolic stoning of pillars representing the devil back in Mina.

Pilgrims then return for festive Eid al-Adha as well as Qurbani.

Saudi Arabia has announced that the Arafat sermon translation project will now encompass 50 languages.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, marks the world’s largest project of its kind.

The project reflects the Kingdom’s dedication to spreading the message of moderation and Islamic values on a global scale.

Saudi Arabia aspires to reach one billion listeners worldwide, fostering greater understanding and promoting peace through the message of the Arafat sermon.