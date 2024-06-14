Muslims Start Hajj Pilgrimage In Makkah
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:21 PM
The Hajj pilgrims will remain in the tent valley tonight and tomorrow move to Maidan-e-Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azm of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafa.
MAKKAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) Millions of Hajj pilgrims from across the world converged on a vast tent camp of Mina in the desert of Makkah today opening the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
The Hajj pilgrims will remain in the tent valley tonight and tomorrow move to Maidan-e-Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azm of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafa.
After Saturday’s stay in Arafat, pilgrims will travel to Muzdalifa to collect pebbles that they will use in the symbolic stoning of pillars representing the devil back in Mina.
Pilgrims then return for festive Eid al-Adha as well as Qurbani.
Saudi Arabia has announced that the Arafat sermon translation project will now encompass 50 languages.
This initiative, spearheaded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, marks the world’s largest project of its kind.
The project reflects the Kingdom’s dedication to spreading the message of moderation and Islamic values on a global scale.
Saudi Arabia aspires to reach one billion listeners worldwide, fostering greater understanding and promoting peace through the message of the Arafat sermon.
Recent Stories
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units
KU Academic Council approves HEC Graduate Education Policy
DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers
Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid reviewed
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers6 minutes ago
-
Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid reviewed6 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements on Eid16 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH16 minutes ago
-
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza25 minutes ago
-
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur25 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza25 minutes ago
-
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha25 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon52 minutes ago
-
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq36 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world37 minutes ago