Independent Candidate Muhammad Azam Khan wins PK-14 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An Independent Candidate Muhammad Azam Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-14, Lower Dir-I by securing 31,200 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan (JUI) candidate Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob who bagged 16,552 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 39.24 per cent.