Independent Candidate Muhammad Azam Khan Wins PK-14 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An Independent Candidate Muhammad Azam Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-14, Lower Dir-I by securing 31,200 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan (JUI) candidate Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob who bagged 16,552 votes.
Overall voters turn-out remained 39.24 per cent.
