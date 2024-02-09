Open Menu

Independent Candidate Mujeeb Ahmed Wins PP-221 Election

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Independent candidate Mujeeb Ahmed wins PP-221 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mujeeb Ahmed, an independent candidate, has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-221 Multan-IX by securing 15,921 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rao Shabbir, an independent candidate, who bagged 2,262 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 52.68 percent.

