Independent Candidate Rana Aurangzaib wins PP-276 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Rana Aurangzaib has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-276, Kot Addu-I by securing 47,164 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Amjad Pervaiz of Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 37,710 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 58.95%.