Independent Candidate Uzair Sher Khan claims Havelian Tehsil chairman by-poll

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Uzair Sher Khan, an independent candidate on Monday won the slot of Chairman for Tehsil Havelian.

According to preliminary results issued by the Returning Officer, Uzair Khan secured an impressive 21,464 votes and won the election.

Independent candidate Uzair Sher Khan won the election with a significant lead while, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party candidate Iftekhar Ahmad Khan secured 18,521 votes, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Malik Talha claimed the third spot with 14,892 votes.

The other candidates of the contest included Sardar Sher Afzal candidate of PPP with 688 votes, Sikandar Azam with 58 votes, Shamraiz Khan with 1391 votes and Abdullah Azam Khan secured 150 votes.

The election for this seat took place after the unfortunate murder of Uzair Sher Khan's uncle and brother, Atif Mynsaf Khan.

The polling day witnessed robust security measures implemented by the police, ensuring a safe and orderly election process. As the unofficial results become known, Uzair Sher Khan's victory signals a significant change in the political landscape of Abbottabad.