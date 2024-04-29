India Committing Crimes Against Humanity In IIOJK: WKAF & KDC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) and the Kashmir Diaspora Coalition (KDC) successfully held in Washington DC, USA an emergency meeting on the ongoing crimes against humanity currently being committed by the fascist, Hindutva-led Indian government in the disputed territory of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, both WKAF and KDC highlighted the current Indian government’s disregard of international human rights law and the Geneva Conventions, pertaining to its targeted assassination policy throughout the globe.
Expressing horror at this heinous crime, WKAF Secretary-General and KDC board member Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai resolutely stated, “We stand in complete solidarity with the people of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir no matter what the cost. We will not be intimidated.” Mirroring that sentiment, President of WKAF and KDC, Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir, stated, “We call on the international community to censure the Indian government for its illegal and immoral actions in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Dr Mubeen Shah, Senior Vice President of KDC, said that at KDC, they are committed to the principles of a free, democratic world.
They believe in rigorous scholarship, facts supported by evidence, and justice for all peoples. Since the Modi-led BJP government came into power in India, it has systematically silenced any opposition to its rule both domestically and internationally.
Dr Farhan Chak, Secretary-General of KDC, said that they would like to bring to the world’s attention the havoc India is wreaking in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as it continues to commit grievous human rights violations, including murders and illegal detentions of those who resist the oppressive regime.
Finally, the international community is urged to confront the fascist BJP government of India, especially while it aggressively hunts down defense-less asylum seekers, refugees, political activists, academics, international students, human rights defenders, and journalists, said Dr Imtiaz Khan.
Muzzammil Ayub Thakur urged human rights groups in all law-abiding countries to confront and sanction the Indian regime for its blatant disregard for international human rights law. Wand Zafar Qureishi urged the Indian military to immediately leave the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir and go back to their own bases in their own country at once.
