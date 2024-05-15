Pak Army conducts successful training launch of 400-km range Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Pakistan Army on Wednesday conducted the successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System with a range of 400 kilometres.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the launch was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures.
Equipped with the state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system.
Fatah-II is being inducted in the Pakistan Army’s artillery divisions for stand-off and precision engagement of deep targets.
The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of Pakistan Army’s conventional arsenal.
The flight test was witnessed by Chief of the General Staff Pakistan Army, senior officers from the three services, and dedicated scientists and engineers.
The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and other services chiefs congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the excellent achievement.
