Open Menu

Pak Army Conducts Successful Training Launch Of 400-km Range Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Pak Army conducts successful training launch of 400-km range Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Pakistan Army on Wednesday conducted the successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System with a range of 400 kilometres.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the launch was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures.

Equipped with the state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system.

Fatah-II is being inducted in the Pakistan Army’s artillery divisions for stand-off and precision engagement of deep targets.

The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of Pakistan Army’s conventional arsenal.

The flight test was witnessed by Chief of the General Staff Pakistan Army, senior officers from the three services, and dedicated scientists and engineers.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and other services chiefs congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the excellent achievement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Army ISPR From Arsenal

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

3 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

4 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

4 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

5 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

9 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

18 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

19 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

19 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan