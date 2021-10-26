UrduPoint.com

India Engaged In Conspiracies To Integrate IIOJK Into India: Leader THK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir (THK) Ghulam Muhammad Safi has said that India has been engaged in conspiracies to integrate the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), into India to negate the two-nation theory.

He expressed these views while talking to APP in connection with October 27, which is being observed as a Black Day at the national and international levels to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK, here on Tuesday.

It is not out of contest to mention here that October 27 is observed as Black Day every year to register protest by the people of IIOJK, to commemorate the day of October 27, 1947, against the forced illegal occupation of the IIOJK by Indian Armed Forces.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi said that IIOJK is a Muslim-majority state but the present rulers are non-Muslims.

Declaring Gurdaspor a non-Muslim majority area to provide a land route for India to reach IIOJK was also a part of same Indian conspiracy, he recalled.

He said that the people of IIOJK observe October 27 as Black Day against India's illegal military occupation of IIOJK to draw the attention of the international community, including the United Nations, for settlement of the Kashmir issue as per UN Resolutions.

He said that India had snatched the special status of IIOJK through the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019 and turning the IIOJK into two Union Territories, thus influencing the referendum by settling a large number of non-state residents in the IIOJK.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi said that India was also trying to change the proportion of the population by killing Muslims under various pretexts.

He said that it was imperative that the people of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, IIOJK and overseas Kashmiris and Pakistani should further intensify their struggle to unearth the Indian aggression and serious human rights violations in the IIOJK.

