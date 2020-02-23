UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Scares From Kashmir Indigenous Freedom Movement: Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:10 PM

India scares from Kashmir indigenous freedom movement: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday said India was scared from Kashmir indigenous freedom movement as Kashmiri people were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for their right of self determination.

Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and Kashmiris were chanting pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans on every day, he said while talking to ptv.

He said the fascist Modi government was in state of frustration and it stopped international watch dog organizations and media from covering and entering into Indian occupied valley.

International community was taking serious notice of grass human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), he added.

The chairman said India was committing atrocities, barbarism and bloodbath on the oppressed people of Kashmir and termed the occupied valley into a big jail. India could not suppress the freedom movement by force.

He strongly condemned the lockdown of Kashmir and demanded the world to use their influence on India to impede its tyranny.

Terming the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visit to Pakistan important, Fakhar Imam said Antonio Guterres asserted that Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per the UN resolutions.

